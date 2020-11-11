NEWBURYPORT — What began as a local "dads club" with members seeking one last outing on the course before the golf season ended, turned into the first Turkey Classic — an event that raised $4,600 for the Friends of Newburyport Youth Services on Saturday.
About six years ago, Matthew Blanchette, a Newburyport resident and real estate agent, said he and a couple of guys started meeting up at the Neptune Club for $1 draft beers every week.
One by one, the men invited friends to join them and "before we knew it, we had 40 guys meeting at the Neptune's once or twice a month just to commiserate," he said.
Blanchette doesn't have any children, but the group started referring to themselves as the Greater Newburyport Dads Club, as everyone else did have children.
As time went on, the group connected with a Newburyport mothers club to form the Greater Newburyport Families Club, which later became affiliated with Newburyport Youth Services.
Many of the dads also took part in programs at NYS, such as Dads and Donuts on Saturday mornings.
Blanchette said he had a group chat with the dads, often talking about politics, the Patriots and other topics.
Recently, someone suggested the crew get together for some golf and another person joked, "What if we have a tournament?"
In response, Blanchette said, "I bet if we got 12 guys together, it'd be worth it."
Soon enough, by word of mouth, they had 40 people committed to this impromptu tournament. At $100 a head, Blanchette said, the group didn't think a lot of money would be left over for a big prize.
That's when the group — Blanchette, Graham Wright, Sean Corbett, Paul Ruggiero, Randy Bochino, Erik Scorcia and Steve Genegaban — started thinking about making it a charity event. With 40 people, they figured they could donate a few hundred dollars to the Friends of NYS.
Blanchette coordinated with Apple Hill Golf Club in East Kingston, New Hampshire, for tee times and the owner, Stephen Lundquist, soon donated $150 in prizes, in addition to offering a variety of discounts to set up the event.
"Once it became a charity event, the idea took off," Blanchette said, saying they even had to turn a dozen groups away because so many people wanted to join.
NYS Director Andi Egmont and Raechel Blindermen, a founding board member of the Friends of NYS, partnered with the group to get the word out.
As it turns out, the Friends of NYS was considering canceling its annual holiday food drive due the pandemic. With the proceeds from this event, the nonprofit is now able to feed 42 local families this Thanksgiving with even more money than it usually has for the program. Some of that money will cover part of the Christmas program, as well.
Sponsors of the tournament included Blanchette Homes, MNC Screen Printing, Metzy's Cantina, Brian Andler of Radius Financial Group, Newbury Golf Center, Ethan Cohen of UAV Look Drone Photography, Newburyport Signs and Graphics, PathWater, Cider Hill Farm, and Apple Hill Golf Course.
The tournament's winning group, coming in at 11 under par, was The Clipper City Kids, or Newburyport High School students Colin Richmond, Grady Childs and Andrew Cullen, and Dads Club founding member Nick Houlahan.
What started as an idea of 12 guys meeting up for a day of golf turned into an event with 12 times the number of people.
The group is already planning to make it an annual fundraiser with a $10,000 goal set for next year.
Egmont said she is "so appreciative" when people take something that they "just do for fun" and turn it into this philanthropic effort.
"They blew me away by how much they were able to raise," she said. "It will really make a huge difference for us this year.
"Newburyport Youth Services has had to really pivot and has spent a great deal of the past eight months or so really focusing on our social services and helping the needs of families," Egmont said, adding that there are a lot of families who didn't need help before prior to the pandemic.
"This is a really wonderful time to see this come through and it will help with Thanksgiving and Christmas," she said.
