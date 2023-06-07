It’s early yet but as it stands now, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove seems to have an easy path to a third term in the corner office. So far, she and two other candidates have pulled nomination papers, former Planning Board member Ted Semesnyei and political novice John Proctor.
Gove was elected mayor in 2019, defeating incumbent Ken Gray. She successfully ran for reelection in 2021, beating former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse. She previously served as executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Seeing the deadline to grab nomination papers and return them with enough signatures to qualify is Aug. 1, there’s still plenty of time. As of today, Gove has got to be happy with her competition.
Semesnyei is a veteran mayoral candidate having lost bids in 2011 and 2019. He recently penned a Daily News letter to the editor supporting Democratic candidate for president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known mostly as the Kennedy who doesn’t believe in COVID vaccinations. He also believes the pro-book banning group Citizens For Responsible Education should be given a seat at the table when it comes to establishing school policy.
Proctor is a first-time candidate who recently told The Daily News that he is OK if he’s not elected. His main goal, he said, is to spread awareness about issues dear to his heart: fixing a broken Amesbury Public Library, improving local infrastructure and the Carriagetown Rail Trail. Also in a letter to the editor, he blasted Gove for leading the local chamber. His complaint? The chamber of commerce, he claims, isn’t interested in helping out Amesbury.
At least Semesnyei actually wants to be mayor. Unless Proctor changes his mind and cares about being mayor, no one should vote for him.
Gove should not get a free pass to a third term in office, especially since it will be the first four-year term since the city’s charter was changed two years ago. Someone with chops, experience and a viable platform should step up to challenge her. Someone like Peter Hoyt, the retired public educator, springs to mind. That’s not to say Gove needs to be booted out of office. But there are legitimate concerns about her tenure as Amesbury’s leader and it is important that voters get a chance to hear from someone else.
In recent months there have been many questions regarding Gove’s leadership style — specifically claims of her running a semi-private club for allies inside City Hall. These complaints have filtered to The Daily News with at least one public official telling us, off the record admittedly, that the atmosphere on Friend Street isn’t so friendly. But that complaint is one of many we have received since the beginning of the year. That sentiment could explain why there has been a large amount of employee turnover in recent months — roughly 40 employees in the last 18 months, according to one estimate.
In early April alone, two department heads left the city: Angela Cleveland, director of community and economic development, as well as interim Public Works Director Peter Manor. Manor’s departure came only months after he replaced longtime DPW Director Rob Desmarais who had been with the city since Herbert Hoover was president, or so it seemed. Thankfully, the dysfunctional atmosphere within the DPW seems to be have subsided with the hiring of Joseph Buckley. But it is beyond odd what happened with Desmarais and Manor and there’s a bad taste left in the mouths of many who believe Gove simply won popularity contests against Gray and Kelcourse.
When it comes to the 2023 election, Amesbury residents have the equivalent of Mike Tyson vs. Peter McNeeley. Before his 1995 fight against Iron Mike, McNeeley said he would wrap his opponent in a “cocoon of horror,” only to last 2 minutes in the ring before his manager threw in the towel. Amesbury residents deserve better. They need to have a robust and competitive mayoral election this fall. So far, they don’t have it.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
