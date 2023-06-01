Being proud of yourself sounds like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? How many times have we all heard that you need to be happy with yourself to truly be happy and that no romantic relationship will be fulfilling if you can’t love yourself. Now imagine being told by large chunks of society that who you are is wrong and antithetical to being a true person. My goodness, it sounds horrible. But it happens way too often not only across the country, but even locally.
All you have to do is think back to folks complaining about the city painting a Pride crosswalk outside City Hall or the appearance of a drag queen at a teen dance to understand that intolerance and archaic thinking doesn’t stop at the Newburyport border.
That’s why this Saturday’s Pride parade and the raising of the city’s Pride flag a day earlier is all the more important. There can be no room for doubt that Newburyport not only supports every aspect of the LGBTQ+ community, but has its back, too. That’s the important part — declaring there’s no room for hate is not enough. You have to back it up and the city is doing just that by having a parade and by inviting Massachusetts’ first openly gay governor to raise the flag. City leaders and those on the Port Pride Committee should be praised for their work and commitment.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan pointed out last month, the city’s first Pride parade will begin at the Bartlet Mall and then proceed down Green Street to the waterfront boardwalk, where it will join the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fest. Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to march in the parade, along with other elected officials and local youth groups.
But it’s imperative that the work doesn’t stop after the weekend or June, which is LGBT Pride Month, are over. The city must continue to hammer home the point that Newburyport will not tolerate anti-queer rhetoric or behavior. Not for a second.
No one should live their days feeling guilty about who they love and who they are. I speak from personal experience. I was married to a woman who came out as a lesbian 15 years into our marriage. We had the house, the fence, the two kids and a bunch of cats — everything a 1950s couple could ever want or dream. Truth be told, I could tell she wasn’t really happy with where she was. But she grew up in a household where she didn’t feel safe expressing who she really was.
I was crushed by the loss of what we had built — and angry at her for keeping me in the dark for so long. But as time passed, my anger turned into something unexpected, sadness. Not for me and what I thought I had lost but for her. The fact that she could not be her true self until she was in her late 30s is nothing short of heartbreaking to me now.
OK, there is some anger left over. But not about my marriage, but rather for those who cannot see beyond themselves and their perceived notions of what is moral. What it boils down to is a lack of empathy. Having the ability to share and understand another person’s feelings is what makes us human. It keeps society going and people looking out for their neighbors. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be enough empathy to go around these days.
It is my hope that if anything comes out of this weekend’s Pride events, it’s that just one person who previously was intolerant will decide not to judge. It’s that people will look at someone who doesn’t act, dress or sound like them with acceptance and appreciation that these men, women and non-binary people are simply embracing themselves.
That doesn’t sound too hard, does it?
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
