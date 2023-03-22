Those hoping the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation's much-anticipated forensic audit of the former Parks Conservancy would unveil a smoking gun were likely left feeling as underwhelmed as Geraldo Rivera after opening Al Capone's vault.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote last week, the audit concluded that there was no monetary wrongdoing by administrators of the charitable wing of the foundation.
The charity was abruptly shut down in November after a woman who donated money to the conservancy for the direct purpose of having a stone park bench named after her sister became understandably upset after being told that wasn't happening. Thankfully, she got her money back, but the damage was done. That incident led city officials to question whether conservancy funds were being spent appropriately. The Morrill Foundation subsequently hired the law firm Mead, Talerman & Costa to conduct the audit.
Formed in 2012 by former Mayor Donna Holaday, the Parks Conservancy had been administered by former Parks Director Lise Reid. Last summer, Reid was let go after Mayor Sean Reardon revealed his plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
The Morrill Foundation, named after a former local mayor, donates money to city parks each year.
After several months of work, the audit landed on Reardon's desk last week. Reardon was guarded when asked by Sullivan for his thoughts. Reardon did say his office was continuing to investigate the Parks Department, which gives the impression he isn't satisfied with the outcome. It's also fair to say that Reardon's allies on the City Council likely are not thrilled with the audit's conclusion either. Chief among them is Ward 5 County Councilor Jim McCauley, who sent me a letter to the editor pretty much backing up that claim. (See letter page A5.)
Mead then sat down with Sullivan and me to go over the highlights.
Mead said the conservancy was set up to fail in terms of keeping the city's Parks Department and the foundation separate. Holaday, according to the audit, placed Reid in an “inherent conflict of interest” by having her oversee both the Parks Department and the conservancy.
Another highlight was that "neither the foundation, the foundation accountants nor the parks director (Reid) misappropriated any funds. Similarly, it also concludes that restricted donations which were made were spent on the purpose for which the restriction was stated and general donations were likewise spent in accordance with the purpose of the conservancy," the audit reads.
Well ... that might be true.
The law firm's audit cover letter states that a cash donation of $1,306.81 was made to balance the books when it came to the conservancy's restricted funds category.
When Sullivan asked Mead who made the donation, she declined to spill the beans, saying it was made anonymously.
Contacted Tuesday, this time by me, Mead said, "I do not have authorization to release the name of the anonymous donor."
It's unfortunate the Morrill Foundation won't reveal who made the donation. Thirteen hundred bucks isn't a huge amount of money, but the public deserves to know the background. One could easily come to the conclusion that there was indeed cash being spent inappropriately and the donation was made to cover someone's tracks. On the other hand, it could be a mundane clerical error that was found late in the game and needed to be fixed pronto.
Either way, it's a valid question and one the Morrill Foundation should address. It would be a shame and a missed opportunity for the foundation to leave this issue unanswered after going through the time, effort and great expense to conduct an audit. If the audit's goal was to shed transparency and clarity, keeping this donation shrouded in mystery isn't helping.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
