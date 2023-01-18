At the risk of getting more flak for wasting precious Opinion page space on trivial personal matters, today's column will feature why Tom Brady is dead to me and why I hope he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots seeing he will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.
Yes, the man did help bring six (SIX!) Super Bowl titles to New England during his 20-plus years. Yes, he helped reverse decades of bad luck, juju, voodoo and misfortune that seemed to befall all New England sports teams for decades (the Red Sox had a hand in that too -- obviously). He also made most of the country loathe New England because we were winning so much, which I have to admit brought me much satisfaction over the years. We already had the best schools, hospitals, history, beer, accent and foliage. So when we added sports teams to our QV it was more than most people could handle.
But Brady's decision to bolt for Tampa Bay felt mercenary to me; a decision based on ego and cash rather than loyalty and commitment to the region. Of course, I don't have a pipeline into Foxborough and don't know what happened between himself, owner Bob Kraft and coach Bill Belichick. Perhaps more details will come out once Brady retires or Kraft sells the team. I don't see BB saying a darn word, ever. Until then, Brady is the girlfriend who dumped us for a better situation.
For some reason I didn't feel the same about Ray Bourque when he requested a trade to a Stanley Cup contender after leading the Bruins for more than 20 years. And while I thought it was a little over the top when he brought the Cup from Colorado to New England, I was genuinely happy for him. Perhaps it was because he had been on so many mediocre or horrendous Bruins teams (remember 1996-97? I do). Twice he came close to winning the Cup with Boston, but both times ran into an Edmonton Oilers team that featured lightweights like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr - basically a billion Hall of Famers.
I know I am being a bit unfair. For example, what would have happened had David Ortiz left the Red Sox to join the Dodgers or Cardinals, or even the Yankees for one more run at a World Series ring? My guess is we would have cheered him just as loudly upon his first return to Fenway. Not only did he help the Red Sox win three championships, but his speech to a rattled and dazed city shortly after the Boston Marathon bombings is one of the most iconic and New England-like moments in the last 50 years. In the Mount Rushmore of New England sports legends, David Ortiz has got to rival Ted Williams for the Red Sox spot.
And while Brady would obviously be the Patriots player on New England Mount Rushmore, I hope he retires soon and ends any speculation that he may come back here. (For the record, I would put Bobby Orr and Bill Russell on New England Mount Rushmore, as well). There will no doubt be some who hope he does come back. After what was one of the worst seasons in Patriots history in terms of watchability, Brady would surely make catching a Patriots game fun again. I mean, the Patriots were 8-9, which was a far better record than the Texans or Colts had, but I can't remember a season when I wanted to throw things at my TV as often.
But do we really need the drama? Can we really trust Brady again? I say, no. Once you get tossed aside for a better guy/gal and then he/she wants another go at it, the smart play is to stick with Mac Jones for another season. Maybe ...
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him more flak at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
