On the surface, a recent letter to the editor regarding the Beers and Bites event during Yankee Homecoming seems nothing more than just a coarse rant not worthy of print.
In around 65 words, the letter writer tears into event organizers using language that, as one commentator adeptly noted, could easily be found on a Yelp review. He doesn’t even mention that the Rotary Club of Newburyport event was a fundraiser for local charities. Thanks to the Rotary Club, each third-grader in Newburyport and Salisbury schools are given a new dictionary. They also help out the Pettengill House in Salisbury and recently gave $3,000 to three students going to college.
In other words, so what if the event wasn’t something the late Robin Leach would have name dropped during an episode of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”? It’s silly railing against folks whose motto is “service above self.”
That being said, the letter has struck a nerve ... at least on social media.
In a slew of Facebook comments left on the post linking readers to the letter on our website, many decried the corporate feel of this year’s Yankee Homecoming and longed for a return to years past where there was more communal spirit and fewer tents selling vinyl siding during the week-long festival.
“The bullnose was always such fun. The best fried chicken, great fish and chips. Fun to get lunch and sit and listen to the music. What happened?” one person wrote.
Another commenter acknowledged that Newburyport has become gentrified but is still a wonderful place to live. Others went after The Daily News (me) for giving the letter writer a platform to spew — calling the letter valueless.
I disagree.
Reaction to the letter sheds a little more light into a dynamic played out daily across the city. There are plenty of longtime residents who yearn for Newburyport when the current home of the Black Cow was used to fix cars, New England Development didn’t own half the buildings downtown, and when The Finest Kind served the greasiest home fries on the planet. They miss the sight of local businessman Rob Germinara sitting outside his former gas station at Caldwell’s Corner, and kids bicycling to Haley’s after school for an ice cream.
No one wants to go back to the 1960s when the downtown was in decay and the schools were’t anywhere near as excellent as they are now. But there are also plenty of folks who don’t like what Newburyport has become.
One thing Newburyport has become is very expensive.
According to real estate website Zillow, Newburyport’s current median home value is $814,950, up 1.7 percent from last year. With those prices, 30-year fixed mortgage rates currently above 7.5 percent, and very few rentals available, most folks can’t afford to live here.
It’s not just Newburyport. Earlier this week, CNBC posted an article that looks into how much it would cost a single person to live in each state. Not surprisingly, Massachusetts requires the second highest single salary ($87,909) with Hawaii the only state more expensive ($112, 411). The cheapest state for a single person is Mississippi ($45,906). The data comes from a study conducted by personal finance website GOBankingRates.com.
Those realities are hitting home with folks who have called Newburyport home for generations and are finding it harder each year to stay here. I didn’t ask the letter writer why he wrote what he did, but it would not surprise me at all if he and the folks lamenting the corporate feel of Yankee Homecoming are among those who miss the good old days.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
