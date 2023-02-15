As Daily News reporter Ashlyn Giroux recently wrote, there are plenty of Newbury residents who are very concerned about the town's plan to build a new Town Hall near the recently completed police station off Morgan Avenue. In addition to the $11 million price tag, opponents are not thrilled with the idea of tearing down the now-empty former Town Hall to make that happen. It's no coincidence that those spearheading the campaign against a new building are political opponents of Town Administrator Tracy Blais and Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco.
Among them are former Select Board member Mike Doyle and current Select Board member Geraldine Heavey. Last month, Heavey announced she would not seek a second term on the board, voicing her frustrations that Greco and others she said were not taking her views seriously. In a similar situation, Doyle announced last March he would step down from the board once his term ended. Heavey's tenure will likely end without the accusations of bullying and aggressive behavior that clouded Doyle's exit. But make no mistake their exits share similarities.
Blais said approximately half of the new Town Hall would be paid for by a reserve fund the town has been amassing for several years. She also said the public will get an up-close and thorough look at the proposal during an informational meeting March 7.
Heavey and Doyle's disdain for the powers that be were on full display when they and others visited The Daily News office Monday to express their concerns to Giroux and me. Within 15 minutes, two of them took potshots at Blais and those responsible for what was called the "palatial police station."
The animosity is so deep that it seems if Blais came up with a cure for cancer, her opponents would still find a way to bash her.
The shame of all this is that any valid points brought up by the anti-Blais gang will be summarily dismissed by many in town who are simply tired of all the bad blood and toxicity that pervades local government. That toxicity is partially fueled by a Facebook group run by another Blais opponent, Jack Rybicki. The rest can be experienced by anyone who has enough time on their hands to watch replays of Select Board meetings.
Heavey and others at The Daily News meeting admitted the town is divided, but denied their opposition to the new Town Hall was personal. Rather, they said, it's about following the process, giving residents more information, and saving taxpayers from a colossal mistake at a time when there are more pressing issues.
Sadly, it's too late to take their words at face value.
Half the battle of getting anything done in local government is listening, being OK with not getting everything you want, and simply getting along. That's not happening often in Newbury. While the Newburyport City Council certainly has its factions and issues, Newbury's highest government board is even more dysfunctional.
And yes, there is blame to go around. While Greco denies she and others are fighting what she called this small group of people who do not like the government, it's obvious she's angry at them and has an ax to grind.
For Newbury residents who are not hardwired into local politics (and they likely represent the majority of the town's roughly 7,000 residents), the challenge will be to filter out the animosity, bad blood and short tempers when deciding whether to approve a new Town Hall. Good luck with that. You're not going to get much help from social media or your elected officials.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
