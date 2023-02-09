In past columns, I’ve written how it feels like the Newburyport City Council just can’t get along. Well, if anyone wants a fresh example of that, all they have to do is watch the video replay of Thursday’s Budget and Finance Subcommittee.
This subcommittee is composed of Councilors at large Mark Wright and Afroz Khan, and Chairperson Sharif Zeid, who represents Ward 1.
Last Thursday’s meeting, which Khan was unable to attend, focused on how much to spend on the proposed plan to renovate 59 Low St. so it can become the new home for Newburyport Youth Services. About a third of the way into the meeting, Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor at large Bruce Vogel went after each other to the point where Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane called in from home just to admonish McCauley (not by name) for his finger-pointing and signaling. Lane then promptly hung up.
If that sounds familiar, Lane pulled a similar maneuver in November when he chastised Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue for her comments directed at McCauley and Zeid on, you guessed it, whether to move NYS to 59 Low St.
The most recent verbal sparring began when McCauley accused Vogel of blocking any discussion of what appears to be his pet project/solution: renovating the former Brown School gymnasium as a temporary NYS solution.
“You councilor, you’re the one that’s standing in the way of that. We could reactivate the Brown School within 30 or 40 days – just the gym itself nothing else. But your inability to take input and comment and criticism to the way you’re running your ad hoc. ...” McCauley said, referring to Vogel’s role as chairperson of the city’s Brown School Ad Hoc Committee.
Vogel became incensed and asked the chairman, Zeid, to gavel him down. Zeid ordered both men to cool their jets and then reminded McCauley to stop finger-pointing, stop using “you” comments, and to direct comments to him. He then warned Vogel to do the same before responding to McCauley.
Vogel pretty much blew him off, saying McCauley was out of line and demanding an apology from McCauley for accusing him of stonewalling any discussion on using the Brown School gymnasium as a temporary solution.
Yikes.
Not that a billion people saw the meeting, but that kind of back and forth shouldn’t make anyone feel warm and fuzzy about how the City Council gets along.
Donahue had the last word in before Zeid stopped the discussion. In a very effective speech, Donahue pointed out that 59 Low St. is located literally across the street from the Nock/Molin building and just a football’s throw away from the high school. Located in Donahue’s Ward 2, very close to Zeid’s Ward 1, the Brown School, with its limited parking and cramped quarters, is not easily accessible to many of the city’s youth who desperately need a place to hang out after school. Donahue’s comments were spot on and really not up for debate.
The city should move NYS to 59 Low St. It needs to be done.
Still, it’s befuddling watching McCauley press the Brown School issue so vociferously. It would make more sense if he actually represented Ward 1 or Ward 2, both of which would be impacted. But he’s in Ward 5 where the city wanted to zone retail marijuana shops off Storey Avenue back in 2019; in other words, far far away. His zealousness raises eyebrows and should prompt residents to be skeptical of his motives. There’s something more to the story here than him wanting to use the Brown School gym again.
If I had to guess, he’s allied himself with Zeid, who appears not to be that interested in moving NYS to Low Street and would prefer something be done with the Brown School first. One reader who I trust and respect suggested to me that McCauley is serving as Zeid’s bulldog when it comes to pressing this topic. If that’s accurate, mission accomplished. Furthermore, Zeid, McCauley and Wright sure seem to agree on a lot of spending-related issues and it’s not surprising that they appear to say the same things in different scenarios.
All that aside, it’s unfortunate that city councilors are feuding like this. It only reinforces the notion that this iteration can’t agree on anything (read the short-term rental debacle) and has trouble getting anything done. The worst part is that the future of NYS remains as cloudy as ever and that is rough news for our kids.
If you’d like to check out the meeting, it’s available at cityofnewburyport.com/budget-finance/events/325691.
The exchanges between McCauley and Vogel take place around the 48-minute mark if you just want to see them fight.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
