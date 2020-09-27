Froncki receives Stroke of Genius Award

AMESBURY – Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. has honored staff members for their “grassroots initiative” for six years, but 2020 has challenged teachers more than ever.
Challenges create opportunities, and that’s the purpose behind AEFI’s annual Dr. Stephen Gerber’s Stroke of Genius Award that recognizes staff members who step up to make a difference, according to AEFI President Patty Hoyt.
Pia Froncki was recently awarded the 2020 Stroke of Genius Award. Froncki, a paraprofessional at Amesbury Elementary School, was nominated by colleague Susan Gonthier and the second-grade staff for creating photo videos of the school staff to keep spirits positive during the shutdown last spring.
Hoyt explained the meaning of the Stroke of Genius trophy, a quill weathervane replica of the antique weathervane that in 1840 was placed on top of Mill School. The quill pen was the symbol of learning for centuries. AEFI named the award to honor Stephen Gerber, a former Amesbury school superintendent.
The trophy and a plaque will be displayed all year in the Amesbury Elementary School lobby to share the honor with families, staff and visitors.
Principal Shannon Nolan, Superintendent Jared Fulgoni and the school staff congratulated Froncki at their outdoor assembly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.