Frustrating scramble for vaccine appointments

As many people around the state tried to navigate the state's vaccination sign-up system and hit brick walls, lawmakers appealed to the governor and his Health and Human Services chief to quickly make a system that works.
“Our communities need to know where, when and how they can receive this vaccine,” state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “That is simply not the case right now.”
DiZoglio said residents have described the state vaccination website as a “dead end.”
"Moreover, much to the frustration of residents without internet access, the state does not presently offer a phone line that can be called to make a vaccine appointment," she said, requesting that the administration establish such a hotline as soon as possible. "I have heard from many in my community who are rightfully perplexed and frustrated by the administration’s prioritizing of young, healthy medical researchers – most of whom are working remotely – over at-risk seniors, who have been waiting patiently on the sidelines for the vaccine."
DiZoglio was hardly alone in urging action.
Lawmakers lobbed new rounds of criticism at the administration for funneling residents 75 and older to the state's website to try to book vaccine slots, arguing that many do not have reliable internet access or the technologic literacy needed to navigate the site.
Sen. Anne Gobi of Spencer called the rollout a "total nightmare." Eight representatives flagged "deep concerns" with the distribution plan in a Wednesday night letter. Sen. Harriette Chandler, who at 84 will qualify for the vaccine in the start of Phase 2 next week, tweeted that she thought of herself as equipped to navigate the digital landscape until "the state's vaccine website proved me wrong."
Just hours after he filed it, more than four dozen legislators had already cosponsored a Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, bill aimed at immediately forcing the Baker administration to launch a new phone-based system for securing appointments and an easier-to-use centralized web portal.
"I've heard and my colleagues have heard from their constituents in every corner of the state that the system is confusing, that it's inconsistent," Lesser said in an interview with State House News Service. "It's really just frankly a maze of links and various, sometimes-contradictory instructions that seniors have to navigate in order to book the appointment."
At a press conference to announce a new round of funding awards to struggling small businesses, Baker said his team is already working to stand up a call center to help book appointments for those who cannot or do not want to use the state's website. He said he "would have liked" to have the phone option ready already, but indicated it will launch next week.
In her letter to Baker, DiZoglio noted that according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts is ranked a 37th in the nation in administration of the vaccine.
"That is simply unacceptable," she said. "The last thing residents need right now, after a year of one challenge after another, is to face confusion like this."
Newburyport School Committee member Brian Callahan said he had been trying, fruitlessly, to schedule an appointment for his 73-year-old mother, who has two underlying health issues, known as co-morbidities.
His mother is in Phase 2-B of the vaccine rollout, meaning she is next in line after the current phase, which is for people over 75.
He said that when he goes to the state website, however, it is unclear when that round of vaccines will be started.
"It's a static PDF," he said of the notice of the next phase of vaccinations. "It's some time next month. That's all I know."
He said he had hoped to at least get his mother in line for an appointment for the vaccine, but that the state website had other plans.
Callahan, 49, said he learned there was going to be a vaccination site in Amesbury at the Stop and Shop pharmacy, but when he put in his Newburyport zip code, he was told "there are no locations within 30 miles of Newburyport."
He blamed the state for the failed vaccine roll-out, noting that "while vaccinations are newly available, they've had a year to build the website. I can make a reservation at a restaurant three months from now but I can't even make an appointment for a vaccine for my mother."
He said he was concerned that elderly people, many of whom still only use landlines to communicate with the outside world, are being kept off the vaccine list because they don't have access to the internet and even if they did, in many cases don't know how to use it.
"There's no way, especially if you are a 73-year-old lady," he said.
State Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, agreed.
“The people lucky enough to get appointments are the ones who have children or grandchildren in the right age range to assist with the technology to sign up," she said. "It wasn't thought out ... and didn't take into consideration the needs of the population it was trying to reach.”
Meanwhile, state officials are busy trying to solve the problems facing Massachusetts residents trying to get the vaccine.
In a press release sent Thursday morning, state officials say that as more vaccine doses become available, more appointments will be scheduled.
"Additional appointments will be added to the website regularly, with the most availability at mass vaccination sites," according to the statenebt. "Some smaller sites, like CVS Health, will post a smaller number of new appointments daily. More mass vaccination sites will be announced soon in other locations. On Wednesday, 10,000 appointments were posted in Springfield and Danvers and were filled within hours."
On Thursday, an additional 15,000 appointments were made available at the Springfield and Danvers locations, while Gillette and Fenway Park posted an additional 20,000.
"In total, over 35,000 new appointments are live over the course of the day for appointments in the next 7 days," state officials said.
Reporters Madeline Hughes and Allison Corneau and State House News Service contributed to this story.
