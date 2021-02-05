SALISBURY — The town manager criticized state and federal officials on Thursday for the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Salisbury has joined Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Newbury, Rowley, Merrimac, Georgetown and Groveland in a regional effort to distribute the Moderna vaccine at Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury and Amesbury High School, although the plans are still being developed.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told The Daily News on Thursday the regional vaccination group is still waiting for the state to provide the vaccine.
“We have not received our vaccine doses from the state. So we have been reluctant to announce that this clinic is going to be happening at some point until we get the vaccine,” he said. “We are all involved in this effort. But we can’t get our people who are 75 and older signed up for the clinic until we schedule the clinic and we can’t do that until we know we have the vaccine.”
The vaccination confusion emanates from the federal level, Harrington said.
“There is a bottleneck with the feds right now,” he said. “So the state is not giving it out because they don’t have enough from the feds. They are focusing on the super sites (such as Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium) but as soon as they get enough vaccine, they will be giving it to regional groups like ours and we will have regional vaccinations. But, if people think that perhaps each community is responsible for vaccinating people in that community, that is not how it works.”
Harrington said people are still free to try to book an appointment with other sites such as the Super Stop & Shop pharmacy in Amesbury or at the larger site at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Danvers.
“There is no super site north of Danvers right now,” he said. “There is nothing up in this area at all. We are sort of in a holding pattern until we know that the vaccine is here. Once we have the vaccine, we will be getting the word out as to how people can sign up and things like that.”
Harrington said the state is not planning on giving out large amounts of the vaccine to individual communities, which is why Salisbury has been part of the regional group.
“Each community setting up its own individual community clinic is not part of the state’s plan,” he said. “The state’s plan is to have these larger vaccination sites like the super sites that the state is doing in these regional sites like we are doing in these local communities. I can assure you that, if the state had given us a bunch of doses already, we would have already been vaccinating people.”
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said she shared Harrington’s frustration.<\$>
“I am sure there are people all across the state who would say the same,” <\$>Gove said. “We are eager to set the clinics up. We know that our residents are eager to be vaccinated and we have applied to get the vaccines but we haven’t been able to get our hands on them.<\$>
“The state is saying that their supplies need to be increased by the feds,” she said. “There is a bit of confusion about whether or not that is the case and what the future holds. But we are diligently working on getting our hands on the vaccine so that we can get this started.”<\$>
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
