NEWBURYPORT — With cold weather on the way and the COVID-19 pandemic still here, the owners of Fuel Training Studio knew they had to get creative with how they would offer classes.
Julie Bokat and Jeanne Carter, co-owners of the fitness studio at 22 Graf Road, said they spoke with their landlords at Caswell Development and after looking into a few ideas, they decided to erect a greenhouse in the parking lot so outdoor classes could continue into the winter.
The owners invested about $20,000 into this decision — “a big investment, but we’re determined,” Carter said.
The 34-by-96-foot structure allows plenty of room for social distancing. All four sides of the greenhouse will remain rolled up for air flow and ventilation, while the roof provides protection from the elements, she said.
As the temperatures drop, the staff will remind people to wear layers and dress properly.
“As soon as you start moving, it’s amazing,” Carter said, adding that it is easy to warm up once the workout begins.
Bokat said the “warm and inviting” light of the sun shining into the greenhouse is also a plus for classes, providing an environment “different from being outside even.”
Carter and Bokat said the focus on outdoor classes is also a return to their roots since Fuel started a little over a decade ago with no studio space and all classes outdoors.
“Now that the colder weather is coming, we were really trying to brainstorm about how we could keep our community going in a safe way,” Carter said. “We felt that our safest option would be to continue outdoors.”
Like all nonessential businesses, Fuel first shut down in March in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home orders. In June, the studio was permitted to begin offering outdoor classes again.
“Right now, during these times of isolation and quarantine, people are craving a safe way to be together,” Carter said.
The studio offers virtual classes over Zoom and, beginning Monday, it will have an on-demand library of workout videos available to stream.
“The goal was to try to just keep people coming and keep people positive about working out together,” Bokat said.
“So far, it’s been worth the investment,” she added. “It’s kind of scary to make an investment like that when things have been so challenging to begin with, but we’re trying to be as optimistic as possible and feel that this could really work and keep people coming.”
Carter and Bokat thanked their landlords, the Caswells, saying they were “supportive every step of the way” and even built the structure for them.
“We had no idea what it entailed to put up a greenhouse,” Carter said, with Bokat adding that it took at least a week to do.
The greenhouse, which officially opened Oct. 31, will be able to withstand winds up to 85 mph and hold up under a substantial amount of snow, Carter said.
“We researched the best option to be able to do this,” Carter said. “From the first day we opened it, we knew it was the right decision.”
Fuel can have up to 10 people inside its studio at a time, as long as everyone wears masks, but the business is leaning more toward offering outdoor classes. Indoor classes typically had up to 45 people before the pandemic, while outdoor classes now have 20 to 25 people.
Because the greenhouse is spacious, Carter and Bokat said they keep everyone 10 feet apart as an additional precaution.
Carter said the restaurant and fitness industries have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so she and Bokat are doing what they can to keep going.
“Supporting local is so important,” she said, adding that she hopes restaurants will continue to be creative with outdoor seating as well.
New clients at Fuel can use the promo code “GREENHOUSE” for a free class pass, which expires one week after activation. For more information or to shop the online store, visit https://fueltrainingstudio.com.
