Fulgoni resigns as Amesbury school superintendent

AMESBURY — For the fourth time in five years, the city is on the lookout for a new superintendent of schools after the School Committee and Superintendent Jared Fulgoni issued a joint statement saying Fulgoni resigned Wednesday night.
At the same time, Mayor Kassandra Gove's office announced in the statement that Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews was taking over as interim school superintendent.
The School Committee met in a special meeting Wednesday night and entered immediately into an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The committee came into open session about 40 minutes later and voted unanimously to name McAndrews the acting superintendent.
"After a period of open and honest dialogue about recent changes in educational and operational philosophies, the School Committee and the superintendent have amiably and professionally agreed to end their employment relationship," Gove said, reading from the statement Wednesday night. "There are other legitimate goals and objectives the committee and the community wishes to pursue."
Gove said Fulgoni “respects the duty of elected officials to determine the policies governing the educational program and district operations, and agrees that the committee is entitled to select district leadership which shares its objectives and philosophy.”
The mayor's statement also said the school district and School Committee thanked Fulgoni for his work and, under his leadership, the district had seen “gains in achievement at all schools, middle school exiting its DESE (Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education) imposed accountability status, full-day kindergarten implemented, school choice 'in' doubling each year while decreasing the choice 'outs', and the start of construction on a new school, to name a few.”
Gove's statement expressed confidence that McAndrews “will provide steady support to the district for the next couple of months” as she stepped into the role Wednesday.
Gove also said McAndrews has the necessary certification to serve as an acting superintendent.
"She has been with the district a long time and in that building," Gove said. "She is one of our longer-serving principals at this point."
The committee will meet again Monday to discuss the duration of McAndrews' service, as well as the next steps in finding a new superintendent.
Committee member Elaine Bucher voiced her support for McAndrews on Wednesday night.
"I feel like I am throwing her to the wolves but, at the same time, I think that she is by far the best person that we have to step into that position and I think it would be detrimental to the schools to pull in someone who is completely new with no experience in Amesbury at this point in time," Bucher said.
Fulgoni's exit is the third such departure since 2015 when then-Superintendent Michele Robinson left to take on the same role in Paramus, New Jersey. Robinson was succeeded by Gary Reese, who left Amesbury to become the superintendent of Westport Community Schools in 2018; Fulgoni was then hired on an interim basis.
Fulgoni signed a three-year contract with the city in March 2019 and was budgeted to earn $172,768 in 2020. He recently came under fire from the School Committee over communication and the district's reopening plans during the pandemic.
McAndrews said Thursday she was ready to get to work.
"I am eager to get started and acting as superintendent," she said. "I know we have an outstanding staff in the Amesbury Public Schools and I am thrilled to be working with them in a different capacity during this very challenging time."
Fulgoni declined to comment when contacted Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
