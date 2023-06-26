SALISBURY — Facing a self-imposed deadline of the Fourth of July, the state announced it completed work on the last of three beach access points over the weekend ensuring the town will be able to offer full access to its beaches just in time for the busiest part of the summer.
Restoration of Beach Access Point 8 was completed on Sunday, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
In the statement released by the DCR, Commissioner Brian Arrigo said he was thrilled to have the work completed ahead of the upcoming holiday. He explained that the DCR worked in close partnership with the town, the legislative delegation, the community, and partner agencies to “safely and efficiently restore full access to the beach.”
“Our agency is committed to ensuring that residents and families can safely visit and experience our state’s beautiful beaches and waterfronts this summer,” Arrigo said.
Local leaders first learned during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting May 4 that the DCR shut down Points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to beach erosion.
Public reaction was swift and vocal, first on social media and then during a Board of Selectmen meeting four days later that saw residents flood Town Hall to voice their outrage.
The issue reached Beacon Hill about the same time and prompted Gov. Maura Healey to visit the site May 8. DCR, state and town officials followed suit a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Selectman Chuck Takesian.
The swift action resulted in Points 9 and 10 being reopened the Friday before Memorial Day.
Tarr called the news a "major victory" for all those who love Salisbury Beach.
"Access Point 8 is once again a beautiful and inviting entry to enjoy the outdoors,” Tarr said.
Takesian spoke Monday about how quickly the state acted and re established the access points.
“That was warp speed,” Takesian said.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn spoke about the collaborative effort at all levels of government.
“We all worked together and accomplished something good for the residents of Salisbury,”
He praised the job Arrigo has done as DCR commissioner.
“He’s very hands-on and I love that. And I think that the reason why that is because he is an ex-mayor, so he understands the importance of working with citizens,” Colburn said.
He spoke about the impact of getting it reopened prior to the 4th of July.
“It means that our economic engine can continue to run because people will come up,” Colburn said.
