NEWBURYPORT — Let the games begin! Yankee Homecoming kicks off this weekend with Brewfest, Olde Fashioned Sunday, Art on the Bartlet Mall, and plenty of contests and concerts.
On Saturday, the Newburyport Art Association will host Chalk It Up!, a free, interactive event inviting all to create colorful chalk drawings along the Clipper City Rail Trail at March's Hill between 9 a.m. and noon. Artists and volunteers will provide chalk and disposable gloves, as well as sponges and water for blending, if desired.
At 3 p.m., the 19th annual Newburyport Favorite Poem Project will take place outside behind the Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St.
Readers will include students, local officials and professional poets. The event is free and open to the public. The program includes one poem in Hungarian and one in French, both with translations.
From 5 to 9 p.m., Brewfest will take place rain or shine under a tent at Cashman Park on Sally Snyder Way. There are still a limited number of tickets available for $45, and patrons must be at least 21years old.
The first 200 guests to enter will receive a free gift. A limited number of nondrinker tickets are also available for $25. All nondrinkers must preregister by emailing brewfest@yankeehomecoming.com and will receive a bottled water upon entry. The event is sponsored by Seaboard Products Co.
In addition to more than 20 brewers, there will be music by Alter Ego, a rock and dance cover band, and food from Big Bad food truck and Spicket River Food Truck.
Art on the Bartlet Mall, sponsored by Bennett and Company, will take place Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of High and Pond streets. The free show features 60 artists from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and New Jersey.
Olde Fashioned Sunday, sponsored by Newburyport Dunkin' Donuts, will also take place Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities will include roaming railroad rides and pony rides, midway games, vendors, a pet show sponsored by Bartlett's Cove Pet Care, antique and classic cars, the beginner cornhole tournament, the raising of the Yankee Homecoming flag and opening ceremonies, music by Josef Nocera and a family fun competition.
On Monday, the sold-out Geno Open golf tournament will take place at Ould Newbury Country Club.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the waiter and waitress race will kick off on Liberty Street. The judges include Mayor Donna Holaday, and real estate agent and former "The Bachelorette" contestant Christian Smith.
On Tuesday, the Market Square Day Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feature unique, handmade items from artisans from across New England.
Volunteers will deliver meals to veterans in the community Tuesday for the annual veterans luncheon, sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. To sign up for a meal, veterans can email veterans@yankeehomecoming.com.
At 6 p.m., the Newburyport Lions Club will host its annual Yankee Homecoming 5K race. The cost is $35 and people can register online until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. In-person registration will also take place Tuesday from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Newburyport High School. Due to a late start for planning, only the 5K will take place. For more information, visit https://yankeerace.com.
On Wednesday, the Newburyport Knights of Columbus will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Atria Senior Living will sponsor Generations of Giving at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St. The honorees are Nancy Burke, George Burtch, Spencer Gray and Sophia Navarro.
On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard Station on the Merrimack River will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Newburyport Lions Club will host the Bed Race on Federal Street. Registration is $30 per bed and proceeds benefit local charities. To learn more, contact Frank Bertolino at 978-270-0365 or fpb4kw@gmail.com.
On Aug. 7, there will be a family scavenger hunt, the competitive cornhole tournament and a road rally, as well as fireworks at 9:15 p.m. On Aug. 8, the parade will roll down High Street beginning at noon.
Other events throughout the week include the Virtual High School Battle of the Bands, a door decorating contest, a support local contest, waterfront morning workouts, drive-in movies, waterfront concerts, the Yankee Homecoming marketplace in and around Market Square, heritage tours and downtown entertainment.
For more information on Yankee Homecoming and to see the full list of local sponsors, visit http://yankeehomecoming.com.
"We just hope people can come, have a great time and lift up the spirits of the city and the community," Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo said, adding that after more than 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, "We really need it."
The only events not being held this year are Family Day at Maudslay, the kids talent show and the nursing home concerts.
