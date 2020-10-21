Functional Coatings donates $50,000 to Our Neighbors' Table

AMESBURY – Functional Coatings LLC, a Newburyport-based company, has donated $50,000 to Our Neighbors’ Table in response to “this time of critical need in our community,” the company said this week.
“We felt it was important to reach out to our neighbors during this time to offer meaningful support right in our community,” said Dirk Henke, general manager of Functional Coatings, part of tesa tape inc.
“We chose ONT because of their track record helping the community, knowing our money would be put to immediate use to help people who desperately need food assistance right now,” he added.
In 2018, tesa tape bought Functional Coatings, which is on Malcolm Hoyt Drive in the city’s industrial park and also has an operation in Seabrook.
The company noted in a press release that during the COVID-19 crisis, food insecurity has become acute.
Since March 16, Our Neighbors’ Table has distributed more than 1 million pounds of groceries and 11,000 prepared meals to more than 2,200 households, including over 1,300 people utilizing this service for the first time, according to the press release.
In a letter to Janice Nichypor, Functional Coatings quality manager and an advocate for Our Neighbors’ Table, Executive Director Lyndsey Haight said she was grateful the company “thought of your neighbors and of our work here at Our Neighbors’ Table during this very challenging time. We welcome the opportunity to count your team among our champions and partners in ensuring food security for all, even in a pandemic.”
With this donation, Functional Coatings and tesa tape demonstrate a commitment to the community and extend a helping hand during a very difficult time for many people.
Haight summarized the impact of the money from the company, noting, “This donation provides three meals per day for an entire year for 50 people. That is the definition of food security.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.