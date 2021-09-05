NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Cultural Council has announced that funding for community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs will be available again this year. Applications for 2022 are due on Oct. 15 and selections will be made by the end of the calendar year.
In a press release, Patricia Cannon, the new chair of the Cultural Council, said, “We invite area organizations, schools and individuals to apply, particularly those fostering collaboration among groups. We also seek to support programs that elevate the voices of those that have been historically marginalized and that highlight diversity.”
Applications have been posted at the Massachusetts Cultural Council website and can be accessed at the following link: massculturalcouncilsmartsimple.com.s_Login.jsp. Further information regarding state and local criteria will also be found there. Applicants may also contact NCC member Paula Estey at paula.estey@yahoo.com for assistance.
Past Newburyport Cultural Council grants have supported a wide variety of projects and activities in the city and nearby towns, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, films and videos, workshops, lectures and performances in schools and at the library.
The Newburyport Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth. The Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass. Cultural Council, a state agency which then allocates funds to each community.
