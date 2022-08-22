NEWBURYPORT — A fundraiser for Write the World, a scholarship for a Newburyport High School student, takes place Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. at People's Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport.
Join local poets and performers Rhina Espaillat, Alfred Nicol, John Tavano and Roger Kimball for this fundraiser to help a student committed to using writing to promote social justice to "right" the world. Suggested donations are $25 minimum.
Cash and checks made out to Write the World Scholarship will be accepted at the door or may be mailed to Write the World, 14 Atwood St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
