SALISBURY — Folks wanting to support efforts to keep the town and its beach beautiful can do so while purchasing unique auction items at the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association Beautification Committee’s inaugural Seas the Day! fundraiser on Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley at 18 Maple St. will host the event – featuring appetizers, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The association is a nonprofit membership organization that strives to enhance and protect the quality of life at Salisbury Beach.
Beautification Committee Chairperson Maribeth Timony said people don’t need keep quiet about the 40 silent auction items, including sports memorabilia, evening-out gift cards, a garden basket, a lobster basket and a wine basket.
“Then, we also have about 12 live auction items,” Timony said.
Those items include a signed, framed jersey of Boston Bruins legend Terry O’Reilly; a Jim Rice Hall of Fame baseball; a 100-quart Coleman cooler full of beverages; a brick to the new carousel in Salisbury; six tickets to the Jimmy Buffett concert at Blue Ocean Event Center; a cornhole set; a signed, framed Winter Classic Boston Bruins photo, and two club seats to a Bruins game.
“We have some really great auction items,” Timony said.
She spoke about the work put in by the committee’s eight-person team, explaining that they are responsible for the town’s flowers, the entranceways to town, the flags hanging over North End Boulevard, and the monthly beach cleanup.
“We are small but mighty,” Timony said.
She said residents have already shared their enthusiasm for the fundraiser.
“We’ve had a lot of positive input so far. We already have over a hundred tickets sold,” Timony said.
Association President Bill Grelich spoke about what it means to him to see so many tickets already purchased.
“I think it’s wonderful that the community supports the SBBA. We have over 800 members in the SBBA comprised of residents, owners, visitors and business folks, so it’s really a nice show of support for not only the SBBA, but the Beautification Committee,” Grelich said.
He praised the town’s collaborative nature.
“The nice thing about this community is that we help each other,” Grelich said.
Timony shared her hope for the event this year and in the future.
“I would love to have 150 people there and all of the items to go. We don’t want to come home with any. We’d like to make this our annual event,” Timony said.
She noted that anyone participating in the auctions will have the chance to snag a great deal.
“Our items are starting pretty much at half of what their value is,” Timony said.
Tickets are available online at sbba.us for $25 or at the door for $30.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
