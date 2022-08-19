NEWBURYPORT - Staff at Michael's Harborside has put together a benefit for longtime employee Ann Marie Connor who is been out of work since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a year ago. The benefit takes place Tuesday, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Michael's Harborside at 1 Tournament Wharf, Newburyport. 

A $10 admission includes music, food, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. For donations, contact: BenefitforAMC@gmail.com

