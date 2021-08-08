Fundraiser set up to help restaurant manager who collapsed

NEWBURYPORT — Friends have set up an online GoFundMe.com page to raise money for medical expenses incurred by Paul Rose Jr., a manager at Brick & Ash, who collapsed shortly after running in the Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Races last week.
Emergency responders administered CPR and a defibrillator Monday night to restart Rose's heart before taking him by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital. He was taken by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington later that night and is still hospitalized, according to the GoFundMe page.
Danielle Moscaritola, who set up the fundraising page with a $10,000 goal, wrote, "Paul suffered from major cardiac arrest and is currently fighting multiple medical battles on his way to recovery."
As of Sunday morning, the fundraising effort was about one-third of the way to the goal "to help support the emergency medical care Paul Rose Jr. (PJ) is currently receiving," she wrote.
After collapsing at the intersection of Liberty and Center streets just after 5 p.m., "He (thankfully) received medical attention within minutes from onsite police officers and the Newburyport Fire Dept. An ambulance team used emergency procedures that included using a defibrillator to restart his heart and placed a breathing tube into his throat," Moscaritola wrote. "Paul was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital. While on the way, EMTs were able to establish a pulse and keep him stable till he was flown by medical helicopter to another hospital."
She said all donations will be given to Rose's family to help pay his medical bills.
At the Yankee Homecoming event, waitstaff from a dozen local bars and restaurants, including Brick & Ash, had taken the challenge to walk or run a restaurant-themed obstacle course up and down Liberty Street while carrying serving trays of plastic water glasses and bottles.
Rose, a Brick & Ash manager, proudly raised his team's spirit trophy into the air just minutes before he collapsed, according to witnesses.
The annual race aims to bring attention to the many restaurants in Newburyport and to encourage people at Yankee Homecoming to patronize them.
To contribute to the fundraiser for Paul Rose Jr., go to www.gofundme.com and search for Paul Rose.
Updates on Rose's condition have not been made available by the hospital or his family.
