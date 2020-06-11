ROWLEY — The Police and Fire departments will host a fundraiser Sunday to benefit Rowley Food Pantry.
First responders will be at the Rowley fire station, 473 Haverhill St., from 9 to 11 a.m. to collect monetary donations that will directly benefit the food pantry.
Residents are asked not to bring food to donate since space is limited at the food pantry. Staff members will purchase food from area stores on an as-needed basis.
Residents can bring a check payable to the Rowley Food Pantry as well as Market Basket gift cards. They are asked to place gift cards in an envelope with their name and mailing address.
To lessen the spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to enter by driving through the main entrance between the police and fire stations and to leave by driving behind the fire station. A police officer or firefighter will collect donations. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering.
"We're eager to help the food pantry fill a critical need during a difficult time," Police Chief Scott Dumas said in a press release.
Fire Chief James Broderick agreed.
"This is an easy way for our department to help support the community during an unprecedented time of need, and we invite residents to come out and give whatever they can," Broderick said in the release.
Residents and businesses to donate $100 or more will be mentioned in a thank-you message on the Fire Department's Facebook page.
For more information, go to rowleyfire.org.
For more information about the Rowley Food Pantry at 153 Main St., visit Rowleyfoodpantry.org/.
