NEWBURYPORT - Residents having trouble paying rent due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for assistance made available by the city through its partnership with The Pettengill House in Salisbury.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides short-term relief to low and moderate income individuals and families whose incomes have been adversely affected by the pandemic. The city, through its Affordable Housing Trust, will be providing the grants to households and people during the crisis.
Eligibility requirements and more information can be found on the city's website at: cityofnewburyport.com/affordable-housing-trust/news.
To learn more and apply online, please visit: www.pettengillhouse.org/newburyport_rent_assistance.aspx or call The Pettengill House, Inc. at 978-463-8801. All inquiries, requests, and information provided are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.