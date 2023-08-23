NEWBURYPORT — After a four-year struggle with the city, Twomey, Leblanc & Conte Funeral Home can now move forward with plans to build a garage after the Zoning Board of Appeals closed the books on its application Tuesday night.
“This has been a long, long journey but that’s where we got to and I’m glad to see it resolved,” board Vice Chair Ken Swanton said.
The High Street funeral home approached the city in 2019 about creating an outdoor parking lot and removing a shed to construct a roughly 1,000-square-foot garage for its hearses and equipment.
The board, however, rejected both plans. But the Massachusetts Land Court reversed the decision on the garage in November after the funeral home appealed the ruling.
Since the judge did not indicate which specific proposal should proceeds, the garage plans were then sent back to the board, which in May hit the funeral home with a set of new conditions.
The new conditions include: planting a row of trees or shrubs along the entire northwesterly side of the garage; extending landscaping around the western and southern edges of the proposed driveway; devising a way to keep headlights from bothering neighbors; designing a dry well; and making sure no light fixtures were installed that direct light toward where the driveway would be placed.
A month later, Hebbelinck Real Estate LLC filed a complaint in Land Court on behalf of the funeral home, claiming the zoning panel exhibited a “continued pattern of preferential treatment toward the neighbors and disdain for the funeral home” when it disregarded the decision in November. A judge recently ruled that new conditions could not be added.
Swanton said the board closed the garage application Tuesday night, adding that the judge’s decision meant the garage could be built without the new conditions.
“It’s always a challenge when a business is trying to expand in a residential zone,” he said. “That’s why it was a preexisting business before it was zoned to not allow it,” he said.
The resolution does not give the funeral home or its residential neighbors everything they requested, according to Swanton. Twomey, Leblanc & Conte can replace its old shed with a larger garage, while the neighbors avoided seeing a large, new commercial lot built in their neighborhood.
“The judge did back the city up in not allowing a large commercial parking lot in the middle of a residential zone. So I’m very happy with that,” he said. “The funeral home gets to replace the shed with a larger garage and I think that’s fine. Not everybody got what they wanted but, overall, I think the city got the most important things backed up by the judge. So, I’m very happy with it.”
Mead, Talerman & Costa LLC, a local law firm, has been representing the funeral home. Attorney Lisa Mead did not return a request for comment by the newspaper’s deadline Wednesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
