NEWBURYPORT — Representatives for Twomey, Leblanc & Conte Funeral Home filed their second complaint in four years against the Zoning Board of Appeals, arguing its most recent conditions for proposed parking additions have gone too far.
Hebbelinck Real Estate LLC filed the complaint in Land Court on June 15, claiming the board disregarded a decision by the court in November that allows the funeral home to build a parking garage on its property at 193 High St.
The funeral home initially approached the city about removing a shed to build a parking garage and add an outdoor parking lot in 2019.
The board rejected the parking garage and the new parking lot but the funeral home appealed the ruling in Land Court, which overturned the decision.
The issue was sent back to the board, which held a public hearing May 23 and placed four new conditions on the parking garage project, according to the complaint.
The conditions included planting a row of trees or shrubs along the entire northwesterly side of the garage, as well as extending the landscaping around the western and southern edges of the proposed driveway.
The funeral home was also required to devise a way to keep headlights from bothering neighbors; make sure no light fixtures are installed that direct light toward the proposed driveway; and design a dry well, the complaint said.
Mead, Talerman & Costa LLC, a local law firm, is representing the funeral home and alleges the public hearing was driven by vocal opposition in the neighborhood.
By denying the additional parking lot, the proposed parking garage has become “a consolation-prize-of-sorts,” according to the law firm.
“The board’s action of late exhibits a continued pattern of disdain for the plaintiff and of preferential treatment of neighbors,” the complaint reads.
Funeral home attorney Adam Costa said in an email that the Land Court judgment did not require that another public hearing be held by the board, which he added had no authority to condition its approval but did so anyhow and may have risked being found in contempt of court.
Costa said a summons has been issued and a Land Court hearing is scheduled for Monday in Boston.
Board Chairman Rob Ciampitti said in a text message that they did not disregard the court’s decision.
“The ZBA as a body has nothing less than a dutiful and abiding respect for our courts, its rulings and the rule of law,” he said.
Although he referred anything related to matters before the court to the city’s legal counsel (in this case, KP Law), Ciampitti said the board intends to fully abide by any further ruling of the Land Court.
“It was the understanding of the ZBA, that inclusion of what it felt were modest and balanced conditions was within its permitted discretion and authority,” he said. “The applicants and their counsel disagreed with this conclusion and have exercised their procedural right to challenge the ZBA’s conditions and bring this matter back before the Land Court for clarification.”
KP Law attorney Mark Reich did not return a call for comment Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
