Fur Ball Gala and Auction to be held virtually

SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will kick off its annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction virtually on Sunday with events that include a cat-themed trivia night and a discussion about what it means to serve cats in diverse communities.
The theme is "Home is Where the Heart is" because as the COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed for the local rescue organization, home is the best place for cats.
Not only is it important for cats to be indoors, but it's important for cats to have a family, Development and Communications Manager Stephanie Lyon said.
"It's really stressful for cats to be in a shelter," Lyon said. "Cats are happier with their owners. They're happier at home."
When Gov. Charlie Baker issued stay-at-home orders in March, the feline rescue society closed its doors and immediately moved all cats and kittens to about 60 foster homes. In doing so, the organization's leaders acknowledged just how vital that foster role could be, she said.
In a foster home, cats are more likely to settle in and show off their true personalities, Lyon said. They are also less likely to contract illnesses than if they were at the shelter surrounded by other cats.
In recognizing this, the organization, like many other shelters, is determined to keep cats in homes. So if someone is looking to surrender a cat, the organization will first look to get at the root of the problem and see if there is a way to help.
"Of course, there are situations where surrenders are best, but we really try to work with people," Lyon said.
She said the organization does not have an official fundraising goal for its Fur Ball this year, as she and other leaders know this is a tough year financially for many people.
"We really want to raise as much as we can for cats during this time," Lyon said, citing the many programs the organization offers, including helping cat owners secure cat food as well as afford veterinary care.
The online auction will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. with bids closing Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. The items range from gift cards and fitness class passes to a basket of disinfecting wipes and sprays. There's even an opportunity to name a litter of kittens at the shelter.
"We're trying to keep it fun and interesting," Lyon said. "We're trying to engage all different types of audiences."
On Thursday at 8 p.m., the rescue society is hosting Nine Lives Trivia Night on Zoom for up to 50 teams.
On Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Sterling "TrapKing" Davis, founder of TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions and a Georgia-based animal welfare advocate, will discuss the trap-neuter-return approach for helping cats as a focal point for inclusivity and diversity in the community.
Lyon said it is important for organizations such as the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society to not make communities feel like volunteers are "invading their space" when they enter them to help cats and kittens.
On Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., the actual Fur Ball will take place virtually with members of the organization sharing stories from the past year, information about programs and announcing the winners of a recent T-shirt design contest.
"Come log on and have fun with us," Lyon said.
For more information or to register for an event, visit www.mrfrs.org/FurBall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.