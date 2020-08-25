NEWBURYPORT – Best-selling author and historian Eric Jay Dolin will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Dolin about his new book, “A Furious Sky: the Five Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.”
Dolin will discuss the historic impact of hurricanes, tell stories of epic devastation and equally epic heroism, speculate about the source of fascination with these powerful and destructive storms, and report on the anticipated impact of climate change on the frequency and intensity of hurricanes.
"The Morning Show" will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.