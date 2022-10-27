WEST NEWBURY — Town Meeting voters on Monday rejected a change in zoning regulations designed to preserve the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall, leaving the future of the 122-year-old building unknown.
A day later, Town Manager Angus Jennings said the Select Board would discuss the next steps for the building Nov. 7, focusing on a division of labor and timeline for possibly obtaining the property. Other alternatives would be discussed if plans to obtain the building are not fruitful, he added.
The building, originally built as a Civil War memorial, was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.
The Special Town Meeting, held at the Town Annex, got off to a slow start when Town Moderator K.C. Swallow announced shortly after 7 p.m. that they lacked a quorum. Special town meetings need just 40 voters to take up the warrant but requests of more than $20,000 – of which there were four on the agenda – require at least 90 voters.
When a majority of voters indicated they wished to move forward with the articles that could be considered, Swallow gaveled the session open at 7:40 p.m.
More voters kept straggling in, and when Registrar Peggy Duchemin announced that the 90th voter arrived at 7:50 p.m., the audience burst into a round of applause. Ultimately, 99 voters attended the meeting.
The last article on the warrant, the request for the zoning bylaw amendment, came up for discussion at 8:15 p.m. and the debate lasted half an hour.
Planning Board member Ray Cook said the proposed language change would affect the Residential C zone only. It allowed for ”a business or professional office” – with certain restrictions designed to mitigate impact on the neighborhood – provided that a special permit was obtained from the board.
The special permit process required a public hearing at which residents can voice any concerns. The process provides good protection for the neighborhood and is fair to all residents, Cook said, stressing, “A special permit is not a rubber stamp.”
Select Board member Wendy Reed approved of the motion, calling it the best option for a private party to buy the iconic landmark and preserve the building.
Voters at the annual Town Meeting in June agreed to sell or lease the space on Main Street with a historic preservation restriction and an understanding that changes to zoning would likely be needed. They also agreed to rescind $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation allocated for the restoration project from current and future Community Preservation Act funding in November 2019.
But the Finance Committee was unanimously opposed to the motion made Monday night, calling instead for a more targeted approach.
Chairperson Chris Wile said while his committee supports the idea of selling the property with a conservation restriction to a private owner, it believes the zoning change should be specifically for the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall – not for any residence in District C.
“Zoning creates the rural character we all want in West Newbury,” he said, which is why this broad brush approach is not in the town’s best interest.
The kind of “spot zoning that the committee is proposing can create a perception of preferential treatment for certain properties and not others, Cook added.
But Rob Phillips of the Finance Committee insisted it was not spot zoning, but rather a unique approach for a single property unlike any others in town.
“The Planning Board is not trying to impose anything on the town,” Cook said, playfully adding that the board’s feelings would not be hurt if voters rejected the motion.
So when Swallow called the vote, that is what they did.
After the meeting, Vietnam War veteran Dick Cushing, a former multiterm Select Board member and strong vocal advocate for preserving the hall, said it was regretful that town leaders and the Finance Committee were not able to broker a joint resolution that provided an answer for a project the town has grappled with for more than eight years.
Out of respect for the struggle for peace that the building represents, he hopes residents who care will continue to look for financial and volunteer support.
Another former Select Board member, Ann O’Sullivan, also expressed regret.
“I thought the Planning Board’s proposed zoning change was fair to the community as a whole so I was disappointed – but not surprised – it failed,” she said.
O’Sullivan said changing the Main Street zoning amendment would replicate High Street in Newburyport, with professional offices tucked in between historic residences.
“Hopefully, the Planning Board can come up with a zoning amendment that the Finance Committee can support and we can move forward in the spring,” she said. “The will of the town was expressed by a two-thirds majority at Town Meeting in November 2019. That vote needs to be respected.”
