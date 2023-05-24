WEST NEWBURY — The G.A.R. Memorial Library hosts the virtual seminar "Large Predators: What's the connection to biodiversity?" Wednesday, May 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Join wildlife manager, Dominic Noce, as he discusses his experience working in the large predator conservation field in the U.S. and Africa. He will explain why the preservation of large predators is important and how providing young people experiential education opportunities can have long-term environmental benefits.
Dominic Noce was a member of the Newburyport High School Gulf of Maine Institute (GOMI) Team from 2013-2017 where he developed and led a coyote monitoring project at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. He graduated from the University of Montana's Wildlife Biology Program in 2021 and has worked on several wildlife research projects across North America and studied abroad in Botswana's Okavango Delta. He is currently working as an Associate Wildlife Biologist for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation doing carnivore work in the Adirondack Mountains.
This program is brought to you by the Gulf of Maine Institute in partnership with the G.A.R. Memorial Library. To learn more about GOMI, visit its website.
To register for the Zoom link visit www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.