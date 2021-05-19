Gallery holding walk-thru reception Thursday night

NEWBURYPORT – The Paula Estey Gallery will have a public walk-thru reception Thursday, May 20, for the opening of "How We Heal – An Art Narrative" display, which runs through the month of May. The reception at 3 Harris St. will be from 7 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit features the work of 10 new artists. The artists will be available online and in person Thursday night. Everyone attending must wear a mask and the number of people in the gallery at one time will be limited.
