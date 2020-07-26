Gallery hosts art display, women's virtual gathering

NEWBURYPORT — Paula Estey Gallery is hosting art and community programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gallery's "Suspended Animation: A Community Art Project of Joys & Sorrows During the Pandemic" is ongoing. Visitors are encouraged to stroll by the windows at Paula Estey Gallery, 3 Harris St., to see a display of artwork by professional and amateur local artists that was coordinated by artists Tricia Jones and Heidi Newfell.
Additionally, the gallery will host a "Women in Action Huddle Newburyport" virtual gathering via Zoom on Friday, July 31 from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Women in Action Huddle Newburyport is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives.
To participate in the "Women in Action Huddle Newburyport" Zoom webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86206035856 and enter the Meeting ID: 862 0603 5856
For more information, call 978-376-4746 or email paula.estey@yahoo.com.
