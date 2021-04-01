NEWBURYPORT — The Paula Estey Gallery: A Center for Art & Activism opens its first professional art exhibition of the year April 10 with an array of artists and a mission to explore societal issues through art.
“How We Heal: An Art Narrative” includes 10 masters of contemporary art from across the U.S. and Canada that represent diverse cultures and viewpoints.
The gallery will host two “walk-through” receptions April 16 and May 14 from 7-8 p.m. The public is invited to see the art in person and interact with the artists via a live Zoom party.
In a press release about the exhibition, Paula Estey, executive director of the gallery said, “When the world paused during the pandemic last year, we were forced to reexamine ourselves, society and the issues that divide us.
"I sought out some fearless artists that address connection and growing challenges, such as environmental damage, sexism or racial inequity," she added. "Using a variety of media, these creative souls offer avant-garde perspectives and encourage activism. I’m hopeful that, together, we can find innovative solutions."
“How We Heal: An Art Narrative” includes art by Louise Berliner, Kirsten Bowen, Zachary Handler, Kathya Landeros, Matthew Lazure, Rania Matar, Diana Rosa, Annie Smith, Sarah Sudhoff and Rebecca McGee Tuck.
The show features painters, photographers, sculptors and multidisciplinary artists from New England, Ohio, New York, Texas, Baltimore, British Columbia, Ontario and Lebanon, including two Guggenheim Fellows and many art educators.
“The work," Estey said, "includes fiber and found object sculptures, mosaics and digital art, black-and-white and color photographs, as well as a portrait series documenting the shared 2020 shelter-in-place experiences of people around the globe. Another installation combines color and science to tell the tale of a bubonic plague outbreak in 1920 Galveston, Texas.”
The artwork can also be viewed at www.paulaesteygallery.com and during regular gallery hours, Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon until 5 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.
