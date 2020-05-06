NEWBURYPORT — The Paula Estey Gallery is hosting a series of online events to discuss creativity, life and community in a time of quarantine.
Beginning Thursday, the artists of the gallery’s latest exhibition, “Family, Trees,” will hold weekly discussions about their approach to their craft amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Family Trees — Quarantine Talk” events will be held on Thursdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. via Zoom.
Estey explained that “Family, Trees” is a broad collection of work from 15 artists that aims to explore “the interconnectedness between nature, humanity, the planet, thought and spirit.”
The exhibition had recently been installed when the coronavirus shutdown began in March. And subsequently, Estey photographed each piece and put them on the gallery’s website to create a “virtual show.”
“I wanted to extend the life of the show, and to let more eyeballs, thoughts and minds experience it,” said Estey.
But since then, Estey’s goals have moved beyond a gallery’s usual task of selling and displaying art. Rather, she started the “Quarantine Talks” series as a way of bringing the community together for discussions about art and life during such an unprecedented time.
“To think that we’re going to sell a lot of art right now is ridiculous — and we’re probably going to lose 75 percent of our business — but we are a community service and we love art in every form,” said Estey. “We want to give the community that we’re surrounded with ourselves.”
The Thursday, May 7, “Quarantine Talk” will feature Cynthia August, Jen Groeber and Bonnie Lake; the Thursday, May 14, event will feature Stoney Stone, Ryan Kelley and Dave Magdalenski; the Thursday, May 21, event will feature Heidi Newfell, Tricia Jones and Miranda Updike; and the Thursday, May 28, event will feature Carol Benally and Bonita LeFlore.
All of the “Family, Trees” artwork is for sale online.
Expanding on the conversations with artists, the gallery will also host a “What Now, What Next?” virtual community roundtable event on Wednesday, May 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring John Moynihan, executive director for the Firehouse Center for the Arts; Bruce Vogel, owner of Plum Island Coffee Roasters, the Commune Café and Souffles; and Sue Little, owner of Jabberwocky Books.
During the event — also held via Zoom — the three guests will explore the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ways the community can work together to safely re-open post-quarantine while supporting the local economy.
“I want the conversation to be around this seismic shift in our lives — let's start imagining together because we really have to support each other locally,” said Estey. “When you walk down State Street, you wonder who's gonna be able to come back from this, so I just want to start talking.”
In June, Estey will also host a four-week course entitled "Activism as a Spiritual Practice." According to a press release, the course, held each Monday in June from 6:30 to 8 p.m., aims to help participants “build a foundation of evolutionary practices that support one’s personal power, so that being of service to the world becomes available without stress, guilt, comparison or burnout.”
The course costs $10 per session or $40 for the full four-week course. To pre-register, visit www.paypal.me/pegcenter.
For more information, visit www.paulaesteygallery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.