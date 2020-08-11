Gallery hosts solo show by Eckian

NEWBURYPORT – “The Air That We Breathe,” a solo exhibition of paintings by E. Tobin Eckian, is on display at Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art & Activism, in Newburyport through Aug. 20, marking the reopening of the gallery to the public, which had been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
“The title for the exhibition came to me back in January as a metaphor for the essential element of life," said Estey in a press release. "We chose to keep it, even as the planned show went from several artists to only one, even though our gallery went from artwork in the Main Salon, Sitting Gallery and Vault to the Main Salon only.
"Ultimately, ‘The Air That We Breathe’ took on new and dire meaning in the age of a pandemic. Tobin’s ethereal art reimagines existence and offers an interconnected landscape for this troubled time,” Estey said.
Eckian, who lives in Newton, N.H., is an artist, teacher and musician who embraces the beneficence of nature.
“As I explore realms with nature spirit, animal spirits and helpers come find me to weave helpful stories," Eckian said in the release. They come because they like my energy. Sometimes they bring spiritual messages in the form of a story. I believe all life experiences are an opportunity for healing and growth."
"There are narratives that go with each painting, which I will be reading on video," Estey said. The public is invited to see the stories on the gallery’s website at www.paulaesteygallery.com or on the PEG Center for Art & Activism Youtube page.
Eckian, who holds a bachelor of science degree in art therapy from Lesley College, also studied art history at University of Colorado at Boulder, and sculpture at Westminster College and Seton Hill College. She has had exhibitions in Cambridge, Salem, Ipswich, North Reading, Newburyport, Byfield, and Rowley MA; Portsmouth, Newton, and Hampstead, NH; Ledge Mountain, Maine; and in Scotland and Norway. Her art is in several worldwide collections.
The public is invited to view the artwork at the gallery at 3 Harris St., which is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and also by appointment. All steps have been taken to provide a safe and clean environment for visitors and masks are required in the gallery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.