Gallery hosts virtual poetry performance

NEWBURYPORT — The Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art & Activism, will host a creative poetry performance Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. by artists from Elevated Thought of Lawrence.
The public is invited to participate in this virtual event followed by a discussion of social issues. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2941014272 and the Meeting ID is 294 101 4272 with the passcode: pegcenter.
Elevated Thought is an art and social justice nonprofit organization that develops spaces for youths who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC, and communities to engage and understand art's liberating power, according to a press release.
Through youth development, beautification projects, public outreach and paid opportunities for BIPOC creatives, Elevated Thought seeks to address forms of systemic injustice.
“It seems like a perfect fit with our mission,” Paula Estey said in the release. "Elevated Thought believes that all young people should and could have access to wide-ranging, creative and alternative learning opportunities. They enable youth to produce stories and vision that lead to individual and community change. At the PEG Center for Art & Activism, we share the transcendent beauty of contemporary art to be a catalyst for conscious change. We seek to elevate the quality of our community and lives through creative expression, engaging conversations, and committed action.”
Elevated Thought, which began in 2010, grew from a poem and a mural addressing social issues and demanding solutions. It is led by Founding Executive Director Marquis Victor.
Poets participating in the event include Victor, Amaryllis Lopez, Celeste Cruz, James-valentín, Rania Henriquez and Daniel Carrero. Estey will serve as moderator. The event is free, but donations are gladly accepted at www.elevatedthought.org and www.paypal.me/pegcenter.
For more about the gallery, visit its location at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport or go to www.paulaesteygallery.com for events and programs. Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
