NEWBURYPORT – The PEG Center for Art & Activism, in partnership with Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices in North Andover, South Church in Andover and Elevated Thought in Lawrence, is inviting the public to help create a mixed-media quilt called “Lost and Found: Healing What Divides.”
“In the tsunami that was 2020, so much was taken from so many. We may have lost a beloved, or lost hope, or been challenged in our health or well-being,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism in Newburyport.
“Through our losses in those dark months, we also found a deep connection with what we hold most dear,” she added. “Maybe, we found some joy in the deepening of friendships, or in faith itself, or in the ways that people reach out to help each other.”
To capture these experiences and feelings, PEG, MVBBV, South Church and ET are collaborating on a quilt made of 8-inch-by-8-inch squares that the public is invited to help create. People are invited to pick up COVID-19-safe packets from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28, at the following locations:
Paula Estey Gallery, 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
South Church, 41 Central St., Andover.
The packets contain two squares of watercolor paper and instructions. Participants, no matter their level of artistic abilities, are encouraged to create artwork in response to the question: “What was lost and what was found in you in the year that was 2020?” and return their art by Feb. 28 to one of the locations.
Artists Tricia Jones, Heidi Newfell and Estey will assemble the quilt and prepare it for viewing. Newburyport Framers will also be donating labor to this project.
When completed, this installation will be shown at The PEG Center in Newburyport and at South Church in Andover, as well as other locations in the Merrimack Valley throughout this winter and spring. Later on, artists from Elevated Thought will create an original mural based on the responses.
“We are happy to be a part of this collaboration,” said Elizabeth Walther-Grant, one of three founders of Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices with Bria Gadsden and Mayara Reis.
“Our nonprofit organization provides Black, indigenous and people of color across the Merrimack Valley with a safe space to connect, share resources and create systemic change to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in surrounding communities.”
For more information, visit the Paula Estey Gallery at 3 Harris St., Newburyport, or visit its website paulaesteygallery.com for events, programming and more. Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
