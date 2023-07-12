NEWBURYPORT — The recent success of the Newburyport High School girls varsity tennis team may be a boon to all players after the mayor announced his desire to add a pair of new courts at Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
The NHS girls tennis, track and lacrosse teams all won Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships in their divisions this spring and Mayor Sean Reardon presented citations to them at the City Council meeting Monday at City Hall.
During the ceremony, Reardon said the entire city was proud of the teams and pointed out how the girls tennis team won back-to-back state titles.
The achievement was even more impressive considering the team had to play every one of its tournament games on the road. The MIAA requires four courts be situated together to host tournament games, something that does not exist in the city.
The team plays at Atkinson Common, which only features three courts.
The mayor told the team Monday that he had just gotten off a call with local tennis enthusiasts who proposed adding another pair of courts at the middle school to bring the city into MIAA tournament compliance.
Reardon, a former boys varsity tennis team captain, said he loves the idea and plans to pitch it to the city’s Community Preservation Committee in December.
“(There’s) still a lot of planning and conversations that need to happen,” he said. “There is no design, no funding attached. It’s just an idea.”
Last fall, the city renovated two defunct tennis courts on the Nock campus thanks to roughly $200,000 in Community Preservation Act funding, which matches state money with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge.
Huntress Associates Inc. of Tewksbury designed the courts, and Reardon said he is looking to use the company again.
“There have been some initial talks with Huntress and there’s a tremendous amount of interest around tennis these days,” he said. “It should cost about $38,000 to start the design process and there is a dedicated group that might get some fundraising going for that.
“If they can get this off the ground, we’ll be in good shape,” Reardon added. “The middle school courts are beautiful. We can still fit two more and it won’t disrupt the field space we already have.”
Reardon said the original plan for the middle school was to add two more courts but it was eventually decided to just renovate the two. Now, he wants to double that.
The 2022-23 school year turned out to be a banner year for Newburyport High athletics, with four state championships won by the girls varsity tennis, track and lacrosse teams in the spring as well as an undefeated boys varsity soccer team last fall.
“This has never happened before,” Reardon said Monday.
The girls track team celebrated its first state championship in program history and the girls lacrosse team celebrated its first championship since 2014.
Girls track coach Michael McCormick told the City Council he has coached at the high school since 1992 and the state championship is “very special” to him.
“We got lucky with great athletes,” he said.
Girls lacrosse coach Catherine Batchelder said her team felt a sense of ease and determination during the regular season.
“That allowed us to make this incredible run at the state tournament and come away with a championship,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
