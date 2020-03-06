WEST NEWBURY — Remember when Saturday morning cartoons were must-watch TV for kids?
GAR Memorial Library is bringing the idea back this weekend and once a month. It’s just one of several events and programs offered at the library this month.
On Saturday, the library screens the first few episodes of “The Dragon Prince” (rated PG-Y7) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Moviegoers can enjoy cereal provided by the library to dine on while watching the cartoons.
On Monday from 4 to 4:40 p.m. members of the Bracken School of Irish Dance in Salisbury demonstrate the art of Irish dancing. Audience members are welcome to try a few steps, too. The dance studio provides instruction to children ages 5 and up.
The Teen Advisory Group holds Cupcake Wars on March 17 from 2:15 to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested can sign up in the front office at the school. The group is for teens who want to make a difference at the library. For more information, contact Kristen Young at 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.or.g
Also that day, students 6 years old and up are invited to learn the art of paper folding in “Origami with Michael LaFosse” from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library.
Registration is required for this event, which is sponsored by the Friends of the West Newbury Library. For more information, contact Kate Gove at 978-363-1105 or kgove@westnewburylibrary.org
Anyone curious about alternative healing processes are welcome to attend “Train Your Brain” on March 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Andrew Morris of A Better Life Hypnosis & Reiki offers a fun and informative presentation that focuses mainly on hypnosis, but will also cover Reiki and emotional freedom techniques.
Who Done It? Mystery Book Group meets on March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss “Among the Shadows” by Robert Bruce Coffin. All are welcome.
Also that day, the Cookbook Club holds a potluck at the library from 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Using Alton Brown’s cookbooks as inspiration, participants choose one recipe to share and discuss. Cookbooks are available at the library. For more information, contact Corinn Flaherty at 978-363-1105 or cflaherty@westnewburylibrary.org.
A book donation drop-off is slated for March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently used books, DVDs, CDs or puzzles in good condition may be donated to the Friends of the Library for its twice-annual book sale.
Drop off items at the Town Hall building across from the library. No encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, VHS videos or any moldy or musty items.
For more information, contact Jeanne Pucci at 978-363-8425.
