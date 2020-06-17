WEST NEWBURY — A couple of special writing programs are coming to GAR Memorial Library this summer.
Both programs start at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually for six weeks.
"Get the Words Out!" is designed for those who want to write but are having trouble getting started. The class is offered by Elizabeth Rose, a freelance writer whose work has been published in The Daily News, Newburyport Magazine, The Jewish Journal of the Northshore of Boston and Boston Globe Magazine.
Rose is also founder and director of the popular Rubbish to Runway Refashion Show. Beginning Tuesday and running through July 28, the class is a supportive and safe space for beginning writers to develop a writing routine and share their voices.
"In Composing the Poem: Our Lives Line-by-Line," poet Zara Raab offers readings as well as commentary and guidance for daring spirits who would like to try their hand at capturing a part of their lives in poetry and verse.
Raab’s poems have appeared in River Styx, The Dark Horse, Crab Orchard Review, The Evansville Review, and Arts & Letters. Her essays and reviews are published in nationally known journals, including Poet Lore and the Colorado Review. This class runs from July 8 to Aug. 12.
Space is limited. Registration required at www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/G/GARML/ek.cfm?curOrg=GARML&curApp=events&curDetails=verbose.
The library now offers curbside pickup services Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m.
To keep all patrons and staff safe from COVID-19 exposure, the building will remain closed to the public, but the book drop is open 24/7. All interlibrary loans are halted at this time; available items are limited to West Newbury materials only.
Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org for more information.
