WEST NEWBURY -- The GAR Memorial Library Board of Trustees has suspended programs indefinitely effective Monday, March 16. The decision was made in light of Gov. Charlie Baker’s state of emergency declaration and due to the rapidly changing situation related to the COVID-19 virus.
The library will remain open to the public during normal hours of operation and has many free digital resources -- such as e-books and e-audiobooks; streaming TV, movie and music services; and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.
For information on how to access these resources visit www.westnewburylibrary.org or call to speak to a librarian, 978-363-1105.
"The health of our community is our foremost concern and library staff remains committed to maintaining all other library services," the board stated in a press release on Wednesday.
