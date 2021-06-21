NEWBURYPORT — A garage sale to raise money for the Derek Hines Soldier Assistance Fund will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 25 Jefferson St.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the fund, which provides financial help for Massachusetts soldiers and their families who have suffered serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on duty.
The items for sale will include household goods, kitchen items, electronics, old record albums in great condition, video games, table games (some never opened), sports gear, dresses and gowns.
The fund was established in memory of Army 1st Lt. Derek Hines, a Newburyport resident and West Point graduate killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2005.
To learn more about the fund, go to https://derekhinesfund.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.