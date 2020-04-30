WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club’s annual plant sale has been canceled due to the COVID-19 state of emergency. The sale, held each May on the Training Field, was a harbinger of warmer days to come.
The club explored various ways of holding the sale while keeping within social distancing requirements, but eventually decided it would be very difficult for members and patrons to stay safe, according to a press release.
“Please do not forget us; our sale will return and will be even better next May when we hope to see you and your friends selecting something special for your gardens. Thank you for all your support over the years,” the press release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.