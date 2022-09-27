NEWBURYPORT — William Lloyd Garrison’s great-great-grandson, Frank Garrison, was one of roughly 20 people who attended Sunday’s ceremony that saw the dedication of two informative panels in Garrison Gardens.
The ceremony at the small garden attached to Atwood Park in the city’s South End was the culmination of a two-year project spearheaded by local resident Andrea Eigerman to bring the panels to the small garden.
Among those who were in attendance were City Council President Heather Shand, Newburyport Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining, Parks Commissioner Chuck Griffin and several Newburyport Preservation Trust board members, according to Eigerman.
“It was fantastic to have Frank Garrison attend and quite an honor,” Eigerman said, adding he attended the William Lloyd Garrison lectures that are held in December. “He must be happy to associate himself with his ancestor and support any effort Newburyport makes to honor him.”
The panels provide additional context and information regarding the garden’s namesake who was born across the street at 3-5 School St. in 1805.
One panel details the history of the two-family home there, built in 1760, and how it changed hands at least 16 times between 1829 and 2020. The second plaque details the important role Garrison played in the abolitionist movement as editor and publisher of The Liberator newspaper.
The panels were paid for with $1,800 from Newburyport Community Preservation Act funds, a slightly larger donation from Newburyport Bank, as well as $500 from the Morrill Foundation. In all, the project cost $4,177.
Reg Bacon, a Newburyport Preservation Trust board member, spoke briefly outlining information about Garrison and his birthplace.
“He highlighted the plaque put on the house by the Professional Society of Journalists, of which he is a member, and emphasized the importance of honest journalism both in the past and currently, when journalists are harassed, and even killed, when they report the truth,” Eigerman said.
The panels are in the corner of the garden closest to the house along the sidewalk. People walking on the sidewalk past the signs most likely would not be able to see them without entering the park.
Garrison Gardens was developed in 2015 with funding from sources that include a bequest from the Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Fund, money from the Community Preservation Act and financial support from the DePiero family.
Eigerman said additional interpretive signage will be placed across the city early next year detailing early Black residents of Newburyport.
“Garrison is a beginning of the story, but knowing some of the important work African Americans did for themselves in our region will be thrilling,” Eigerman said, adding that effort is being led by Vining, Dr. Kabria Baumgartner and Cyd Raschke.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
