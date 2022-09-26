NEWBURYPORT — William Lloyd Garrison's great-great-grandson, Frank Garrison, was one of roughly 12 people who attended Sunday's ceremony that saw the dedication of two informative panels inside Garrison Gardens.
The ceremony at the small garden attached to Atwood Park in the city's South End, was the culmination of a two-year project spearheaded by Andrea Eigerman to bring the panels to the small garden.
The panels provide additional context and information regarding the garden’s namesake who was born across the street at 3-5 School St. in 1805.
One panel details the history of the two-family home there, built in 1760, and how it changed hands at least 16 times between 1829 and 2020. The second plaque details the important role Garrison played in the abolitionist movement as editor and publisher of The Liberator newspaper.
The panels were paid for with $1,800 from Newburyport Community Preservation Act funds, a slightly larger donation from Newburyport Bank, as well as $500 from the Morrill Foundation. In all, the project cost $4,177.
The panels are in the corner of the garden closest to the house along the sidewalk. People walking on the sidewalk past the signs most likely would not be able to see them without entering the park.
Garrison Gardens was developed in 2015 with funding from sources that include a bequest from the Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Fund, money from the Community Preservation Act and financial support from the DePiero family.
