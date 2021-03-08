NEWBURYPORT — The birthplace of one of the city's most famous residents, William Lloyd Garrison, sports new clapboards and windows, Georgian trim details and a reconstructed, historically correct center chimney after a collaboration between a local construction company and preservation advocates.
The two-family home at 3-5 School St., where the abolitionist and journalist was born in 1805, underwent a "sensitive renovation and restoration" by Patrick and Erica Reddy of Newbury, who own Redco Construction Inc. on State Street, Newburyport.
In an email to The Daily News announcing completion of the work on the 18th century house, Erica Reddy said, "It was a collaborative effort by Redco Construction and Scott Brown Architects with much guidance from the Newburyport Preservation Trust to ensure that the exterior features of the front and sides of the house return to its original 1800 form."
Preservationists had voiced concern in recent years that the house had become dilapidated and risked being purchased and demolished by a developer. But the Reddys bought the property in 2020 as 3-5 School Street CBC LLC for just over $562,000 and worked with city officials and the Preservation Trust to bring the exterior back to its historic appearance.
Listing some highlights of the exterior renovation, Erica Reddy cited features that included "wood bevel clapboard best matching that of the 1800 house, wood windows matching the original pattern, size, and configuration of the original house, Georgian trim details, a front entry surround matching what was original constructed on the house, and a reconstruction of the Georgian center chimney which had long since been removed.
"We hope the city can appreciate and be proud of the time and effort that was dedicated to this extremely important historical structure in Newburyport," she wrote. "This was a substantial project that took over a year to complete."
Thomas Kolterjahn, co-president of the Preservation Trust, said on Friday he was "pleased with how it turned out."
"For the most part, (Redco Construction) really tried to follow the plan and you can tell (they) worked hard at it," Kolterjahn said. "It has a new look to it, but that is to be expected with new materials that were needed. In a number of years, it will look more 'seasoned.'"
Kolterjahn said the Newburyport Preservation Trust is researching the house with plans to install two interpretive signs in Garrison Gardens, the open area across School Street from the house. One sign will be about Garrison's life and legacy, and the other will focus on the history of the house.
Garrison was a prominent abolitionist, journalist, suffragist and social reformer best known for starting the anti-slavery newspaper The Liberator in 1831. Before that, he began his writing career as an apprentice compositor for The Newburyport Herald at age 13.
When Garrison was born in the house on Dec. 10, 1805, it was a two-family home owned by David Farnham, captain of a vessel in the coasting trade.
Information in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System says the house could have been built as early as 1750, noting "this building has been altered extensively since its original construction."
In an interview last year before the renovation began, Erica Reddy confirmed that, saying, "Other than the frame of the house, there are no interior or exterior original Georgian features that exist or are worthy of preservation."
She said the house had been extensively altered since it was built. In either the late 19th or early 20th centuries, she said, the house was "completely renovated" and all of its original Georgian features were removed and replaced with Victorian features.
With completion of their work, the Reddys have returned the local landmark to its Georgian design roots.
The two condominiums were listed and sold for $799,000 each, Erica Reddy said.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News.
