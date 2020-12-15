NEWBURY - A section of Route 1 was shut down and residents evacuated Monday afternoon after a high pressure gas line was ruptured by an excavator.
Emergency responders arrived at the area of 86 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) around 3:10 p.m. and out of "an abundance of caution," Newbury police and firefighters facilitated the evacuation of residents within a half mile of the rupture, according to Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin.
National Grid responded to the scene and secured the leak. All those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes by 4:20 p.m. There was no fire, and no injuries, Janvrin said.
