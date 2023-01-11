WEST NEWBURY — Local and Groveland first responders were called to Pentucket Regional Middle High School around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday after a gas main was struck and damaged on the campus, according to West Newbury police Chief Michael Dwyer.
The damaged and leaking gas main was quickly shut off and classes continued without disruption, Dwyer, who is also the town's fire chief, added. In their investigation, firefighters learned that a contractor working on the school's new athletic fields accidentally stuck the gas line.
Students at the high school and middle school were placed in a secure hold in their classrooms to ensure they were all accounted for and that the school's hallways remained empty. Classroom learning continued throughout the secure hold. There were no evacuations at the high school or middle school.
The contractor that struck the gas line was able to shut down gas flowing through the line, and National Grid arrived on scene a short time later. The secure hold at the high school was lifted and residents were able to return to their homes about 9:15 a.m.
Firefighters, police and a school resource officer remained on scene to ensure there were no further issues.
No area households were affected by the gas shutoff. The only area that saw a disruption of service is the construction site at the old Pentucket Regional Middle High School. Groveland firefighters covered the West Newbury station while local firefighters were on site, according to Dwyer.
"We are grateful to our mutual aid partners in Groveland for their support," Dwyer said. "A quick and professional response to this incident by first responders, schools, the contractor involved, and National Grid helped ensure there were no more serious issues this morning."
