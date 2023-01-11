WEST NEWBURY — Local and Groveland first responders were called to Pentucket Regional High-Middle School around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday after a gas main was struck and damaged on the campus, according to West Newbury police Chief Michael Dwyer.
The damaged gas main was quickly shut off and classes continued without disruption, Dwyer, who is also the town's fire chief, added.
No area households were affected by the gas shut off. The only area that is seeing a disruption of service is the construction site at the old Pentucket Regional High-Middle School. Groveland firefighters are covering the West Newbury station while local firefighters are on site, according to Dwyer.
