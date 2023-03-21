NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will host Pledge for Change: A White Ribbon Event on Thursday, March 30, at the Andover Country Club.
The event will include a silent and live auction, with online bidding beginning Wednesday, March 22. Bidders do not need to attend to participate in the auction, which will feature items donated by many area businesses and residents. All money raised will fund the center’s youth violence prevention programs.
Community members will pledge their support to end gender-based violence. Ticket sales have ended, but a few spots may still be available by contacting development@jeannegeiger.org.
The event will raise money for the organization’s Youth Empowerment Services, or YES. The program fosters safe and healthy relationships for youths. Students will talk about the program’s benefits.
White Ribbon is the world’s largest movement of men and boys working to end violence against women and girls, promote gender equity, healthy relationships and a new vision of masculinity, according to the center.
The annual White Ribbon Event is part of a global human rights movement to help end gender-based violence. The White Ribbon Campaign is active in more than 60 countries; Jane Doe Inc. launched Massachusetts White Ribbon Day in 2007.
The White Ribbon Day pledge is: “From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”
Center CEO Suzanne Dubus said she is looking forward to the annual event being held in person for the first time since 2019.
“We were pleased with the support of the community during the pandemic when our White Ribbon events became virtual, and we found meaningful ways to keep the campaign active during those few years,” she said in a release. “But I am excited to be back in a room with everyone this year.
“The need for men and boys to pledge their support to end gender-based violence has only grown as we see an increase in severity of violence worldwide,” Dubus added. “And, we know that the youth in our communities have had a difficult and oftentimes unstable few years dealing with the effects of the pandemic. We hope the community will show up to support our youth programs through the event and a very exciting auction.”
To participate in the silent auction, bidders can visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org beginning Wednesday, March 22, and find a link to the auction page.
