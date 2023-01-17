NEWBURYPORT — The General James Brickett-Old Newbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is joining with Newburyport Public Library’s archival center to hold a genealogy workshop Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.
The free workshop will be held in the archival center, 94 State St. It will include a brief introduction to genealogical research and then Daughters of the American Revolution researchers will be available to help with family research questions.
Archivists from the center will also be available to help locate items in the library’s collections and databases.
Patriot ancestors and lineages or interest in the organization is not required to attend. Chapter members will be on hand to introduce the chapter and help with applications, according to a news release.
“The chapter is excited to be partnering with the Newburyport Public Library archival center to present this workshop,” Jennifer Conway, the chapter’s regent, said in the release.
“We look forward to helping people get started researching their family history and with any family mysteries they’ve been researching and need help resolving,” she added. “This is also a great opportunity to learn about the library’s collections and databases.”
Center archivist Sharon Spieldenner said the library’s collection focuses on genealogy and local history, primarily that of Essex County, but there are additional materials covering New England.
“We also subscribe to several online databases that are available from the archival center,” Spieldenner said. “We are excited to work with the General James Brickett-Old Newbury Chapter to help local researchers learn more about their family history.”
The workshop is appropriate for all levels of interest and experience. Genealogists and family historians are welcome even if they are just getting started. One does not need to be a Newburyport resident to participate.
The chapter’s roots date back to the formation of the original Old Newbury chapters in 1896 and resulted from the merger of two adjacent chapters in 2007. It serves communities in northeastern Massachusetts, including Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Groveland, Georgetown, Boxford, Merrimac, West Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Rowley and Ipswich. The chapter meets once a month, from April to December, to plan service, educational and outreach projects.
Meetings also include social events for current and prospective chapter members. The chapter presents several annual awards and scholarships, supports local ROTC and JROTC programs as well as veterans at the Northeast Outreach Program (https://vneoc.org/). For more information, visit https://brickett-oldnewbury.org or follow the chapter on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BGJBON) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/bgjbon_dar/).
The Daughters of the American Revolution is the largest patriotic women’s service organization in the nation with nearly 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the U.S. and in several foreign countries, according to the news release.
Members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism through commemorative events, scholarships, educational initiatives, citizenship programs, and service to veterans and active duty military personnel through community service that totals more than 5 million hours annually.
For more information, visit www.dar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.